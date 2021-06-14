Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Short Interest Down 35.4% in May

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the May 13th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

ADVZF stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91. Adventus Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

