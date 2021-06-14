Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.66.

AAVVF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of AAVVF opened at $3.70 on Monday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.86. The company has a market cap of $706.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.86 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.