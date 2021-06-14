Adler Group (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Adler Group (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

ADPPF stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. Adler Group has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.65.

About Adler Group

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

