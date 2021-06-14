Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Harlan S. Robins Sells 3,895 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $149,606.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,724.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $38.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.50. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

