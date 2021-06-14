AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Short Interest Update

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 694,600 shares, a growth of 88.2% from the May 13th total of 369,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

ACUIF opened at $11.52 on Monday. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $26.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACUIF. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of AcuityAds from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on AcuityAds from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

