Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Stake Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,623,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,520 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.55% of Acuity Brands worth $267,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,590,000 after purchasing an additional 106,951 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,784,000 after buying an additional 51,150 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 31.7% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 350,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,807,000 after acquiring an additional 84,253 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Acuity Brands by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.30.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $188.21 on Monday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.52 and a 12 month high of $194.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.63.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

