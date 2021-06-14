Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Down 61.5% in May

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the May 13th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ACFN opened at $0.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.61. Acorn Energy has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.70.
About Acorn Energy
