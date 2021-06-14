Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Down 61.5% in May

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the May 13th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACFN opened at $0.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.61. Acorn Energy has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.70.

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

