Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co.’s (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 21st

Ackrell SPAC Partners I’s (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, June 21st. Ackrell SPAC Partners I had issued 12,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 21st. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACKIU opened at $10.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20. Ackrell SPAC Partners I has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ackrell SPAC Partners I by 168.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the 4th quarter valued at $515,000.

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage and wellness sectors.

