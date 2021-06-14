Achain Price Down 13.8% Over Last Week (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Achain has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. Achain has a market cap of $9.71 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00098546 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00061276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00022540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.26 or 0.00792659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00043270 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

