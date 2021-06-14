Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230,984 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 133,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,632,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,168,000 after buying an additional 22,351 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,520,000 after buying an additional 45,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $15.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $15.49.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

In other news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $222,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at $754,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.