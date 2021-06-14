Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 2,441 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of NewMarket worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Shares of NEU opened at $336.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $332.02 and a one year high of $432.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.59.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $566.62 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.