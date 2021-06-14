Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,886,365 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 357,819 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Castlight Health were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Castlight Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,337,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 263,578 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Castlight Health by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 126,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 41,757 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Castlight Health by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 58,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Castlight Health by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,122,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 551,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSLT stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77. Castlight Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 258,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,088.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 76,439 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $123,066.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,350,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,881 shares of company stock worth $352,723. Insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

