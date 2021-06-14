Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 94.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $1,227,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $287,863,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 314,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,783,000 after buying an additional 23,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 262,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,241,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.55.

SWKS stock opened at $171.12 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.83 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

