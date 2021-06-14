Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 2,626.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,452 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 119.2% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 63.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $29.06 on Monday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of -0.28.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

