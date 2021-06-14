Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 32,087 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 249.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,087 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $101.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.40. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

