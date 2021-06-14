Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, an increase of 341.9% from the May 13th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of AWP opened at $6.78 on Monday. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.35.

Get Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the first quarter worth about $160,000.

About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.