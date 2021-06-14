Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, an increase of 341.9% from the May 13th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of AWP opened at $6.78 on Monday. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.35.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%.
About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund
Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
