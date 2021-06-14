Aberdeen Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG) Insider Purchases £25,250 in Stock

Aberdeen Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG) insider Alistair Mackintosh bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £25,250 ($32,989.29).

Shares of Aberdeen Diversified Income & Growth stock opened at GBX 102.44 ($1.34) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 96.03. Aberdeen Diversified Income & Growth has a 1 year low of GBX 85.60 ($1.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 103 ($1.35). The firm has a market cap of £317.33 million and a P/E ratio of -71.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Aberdeen Diversified Income & Growth’s payout ratio is presently -3.87%.

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Plc, formerly BlackRock Income Strategies Trust Plc, is an investment trust. Its principal activity is portfolio investment. Its investment objective is, over the medium term (5 to 7 years), to aim to preserve capital in real terms and grow the dividend in line with inflation.

