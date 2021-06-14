A.M. Castle & Co. (OTCMKTS:CTAM) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

A.M. Castle & Co. (OTCMKTS:CTAM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of A.M. Castle & Co. stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20. A.M. Castle & Co. has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

About A.M. Castle & Co.

A. M. Castle & Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty metals distribution company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, France, Spain, China, and Singapore. The company provides a range of products, and value-added processing and supply chain services to various customers. Its products include alloy, aluminum, stainless steel, nickel, carbon, and titanium in plate, sheet, extrusions, round bar, hexagon bar, square and flat bar, tubing, and coil forms.

