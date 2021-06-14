$793.09 Million in Sales Expected for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will post sales of $793.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $823.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $770.90 million. Albemarle posted sales of $764.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.18. 680,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,840. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle has a one year low of $72.39 and a one year high of $188.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total transaction of $224,919.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

