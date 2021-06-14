$66.10 Million in Sales Expected for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will post sales of $66.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $68.80 million. Plug Power posted sales of $40.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year sales of $459.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $420.00 million to $478.44 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $731.20 million, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $758.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.72.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,142,117,000 after buying an additional 12,607,594 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Plug Power by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,793,000 after buying an additional 6,015,971 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $283,678,000 after buying an additional 1,300,773 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Plug Power by 567.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,108,000 after buying an additional 5,718,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,881,000. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $30.57. The company had a trading volume of 18,136,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,636,305. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.20. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

