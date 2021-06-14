6,330 Shares in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Bought by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at $1,032,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 294,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 36,971 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at $37,011,000. Institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN opened at $35.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.90. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $305,894.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,614 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

