61,200 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Bought by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $730,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,566,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,337.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.62. The stock had a trading volume of 106,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334,368. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

