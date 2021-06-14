$554.13 Million in Sales Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will announce sales of $554.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $564.10 million and the lowest is $547.80 million. Crocs posted sales of $331.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

CROX stock opened at $108.64 on Monday. Crocs has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $109.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.41.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,984,898.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $9,586,400. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

