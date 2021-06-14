$55.30 Million in Sales Expected for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will report $55.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.69 million to $57.90 million. Alerus Financial posted sales of $58.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year sales of $219.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $211.67 million to $227.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $207.89 million, with estimates ranging from $204.87 million to $210.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alerus Financial by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,893,000 after acquiring an additional 111,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 65,955 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 28,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALRS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.65. The company had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,668. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.07. The stock has a market cap of $561.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.83. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

