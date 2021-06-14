$55.30 Million in Sales Expected for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will report $55.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.69 million to $57.90 million. Alerus Financial posted sales of $58.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year sales of $219.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $211.67 million to $227.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $207.89 million, with estimates ranging from $204.87 million to $210.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alerus Financial by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,893,000 after acquiring an additional 111,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 65,955 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 28,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALRS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.65. The company had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,668. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.07. The stock has a market cap of $561.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.83. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alerus Financial (ALRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.