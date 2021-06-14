$543.49 Million in Sales Expected for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will report sales of $543.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $423.00 million and the highest is $654.71 million. Host Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $103.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 427.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.66.

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.41.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HST. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

