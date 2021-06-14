500,000 Shares in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) Acquired by Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,000. RXR Acquisition comprises 0.3% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RXRAU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $985,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,463,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,694,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,463,000.

Shares of RXRAU opened at $10.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

