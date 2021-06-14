$442.75 Million in Sales Expected for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will report sales of $442.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $414.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $458.50 million. Premier posted sales of $342.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

PINC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Shares of Premier stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.98. 6,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,456. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. Premier has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $37.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Premier during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Premier by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Premier during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Premier by 650.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in Premier by 66.1% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

