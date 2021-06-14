$430.45 Million in Sales Expected for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will post sales of $430.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $392.90 million to $468.00 million. PotlatchDeltic reported sales of $181.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

PCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

In related news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 26,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,563,400.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $1,214,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,694,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,720,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCH traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $52.51. 5,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,064. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.05. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

