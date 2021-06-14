39,024 Shares in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 481,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,335,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $6,497,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $2,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUMO stock opened at $21.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.90. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SUMO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

In related news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $117,483.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 150,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $3,082,066.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 783,613 shares of company stock worth $15,331,932. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

