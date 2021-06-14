38,254 Shares in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 38,254 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 23.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,104 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alexco Resource by 14.0% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,757,757 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Alexco Resource by 42.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 52,955 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Alexco Resource by 98.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 117,009 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 57,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Alexco Resource in the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexco Resource stock opened at $2.94 on Monday. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.76.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 million. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 616.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexco Resource Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Alexco Resource from $3.60 to $3.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Alexco Resource Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

