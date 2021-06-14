$304.60 Million in Sales Expected for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will announce sales of $304.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $294.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $312.30 million. Federal Signal posted sales of $270.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSS stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $41.69. 171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,332. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $43.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

