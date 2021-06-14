$3.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will announce $3.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.02 billion and the highest is $3.10 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $2.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year sales of $12.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.25 billion to $12.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $12.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.85. 6,412,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,187,517. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,034.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 8,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,015.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

