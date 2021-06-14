$24.26 Million in Sales Expected for Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will post $24.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.50 million and the lowest is $24.01 million. Venus Concept posted sales of $17.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year sales of $103.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.58 million to $103.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $125.43 million, with estimates ranging from $122.70 million to $128.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 47.56% and a negative return on equity of 91.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,525,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Venus Concept by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,869 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Venus Concept by 5,787.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 891,300 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Venus Concept by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 896,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 196,120 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth about $1,648,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VERO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.33. 10,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,019. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.01. Venus Concept has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

