$22.31 Million in Sales Expected for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) This Quarter

Analysts expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to post sales of $22.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.00 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported sales of $19.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $89.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $92.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $81.49 million, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $86.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NGM. Zacks Investment Research cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $616,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,294,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM opened at $18.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 2.00. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.97.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

