$22.07 Million in Sales Expected for Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) will announce sales of $22.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Athenex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.20 million and the highest is $28.00 million. Athenex reported sales of $40.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athenex will report full year sales of $126.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $106.30 million to $151.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $104.50 million, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $122.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 89.73% and a negative net margin of 110.02%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATNX. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

NASDAQ:ATNX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Athenex has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $470.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Athenex news, Director Kim Campbell acquired 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $36,465.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $36,465. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,468. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Athenex during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Athenex by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,023,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 306,177 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Athenex during the 1st quarter valued at $1,023,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Athenex during the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Athenex during the 1st quarter valued at $1,409,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

