2,115 Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $97.95 on Monday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $116.58. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $664,996.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $967,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,774 shares in the company, valued at $19,218,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,345 shares of company stock worth $34,460,586 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.77.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

