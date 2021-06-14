2,097 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 0.9% during the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Hasbro by 9.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hasbro by 18.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in Hasbro by 56.3% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

HAS stock opened at $97.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.32 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other Hasbro news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,661,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,371,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

