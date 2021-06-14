$209.67 Million in Sales Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to announce sales of $209.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $210.90 million and the lowest is $208.91 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $313.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year sales of $866.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $864.84 million to $868.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $916.51 million, with estimates ranging from $914.84 million to $919.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verint Systems.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $46.33. The stock had a trading volume of 642,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.64. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $52.70.

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $205,768.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 99,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,553,950.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 9,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $451,036.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,996 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 23,521 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $672,000.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.