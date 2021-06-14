20,000 Shares in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) Bought by Firsthand Capital Management Inc.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Spring Valley Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,080,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,048,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,382. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $12.27.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

