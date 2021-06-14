2,000 Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Bought by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 123,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 841,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,214,000 after buying an additional 68,125 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 16,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG opened at $65.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.19. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

