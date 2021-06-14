1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 1st Colonial Bancorp stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 9.75% of 1st Colonial Bancorp worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS FCOB remained flat at $$9.49 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,109. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81. 1st Colonial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.25.

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.

