1,876 Shares in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Acquired by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,613 shares of company stock worth $1,962,757 in the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QTS stock opened at $78.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -150.10 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $78.65.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

