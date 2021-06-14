$16.30 Million in Sales Expected for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will report sales of $16.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.80 million to $16.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp posted sales of $17.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $65.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.50 million to $66.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $60.80 million, with estimates ranging from $60.40 million to $61.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.00%.

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,786. The firm has a market cap of $147.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.18. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,041,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

