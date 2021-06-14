1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 18,243 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

1492 Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,243 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for approximately 6.3% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $10,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,743.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,603.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 70,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $6,614,803.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,670,243.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 312,177 shares of company stock valued at $28,278,866. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

HZNP opened at $93.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $97.36.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

