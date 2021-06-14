1492 Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

1492 Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,150,000 after acquiring an additional 59,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,414,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 257.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 751,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after acquiring an additional 540,757 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 361,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after buying an additional 46,480 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVLG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLG opened at $22.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.25 million, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.82. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.83.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $220.89 million during the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a positive return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

