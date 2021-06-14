1492 Capital Management LLC Has $223,000 Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

1492 Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 74.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,334 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Bunge by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. Bank of America began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $84.70 on Monday. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.78.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

