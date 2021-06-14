1492 Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

1492 Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Korn Ferry makes up 1.5% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Korn Ferry worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter worth about $13,033,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $2,369,868.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,275 shares in the company, valued at $23,023,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $66.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.82. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $69.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.