1492 Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadratic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,339,000 after buying an additional 22,461,332 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,925,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,945,000 after buying an additional 260,809 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,660,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,597,000 after buying an additional 470,863 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,690,000 after buying an additional 295,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,709,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,565,000 after acquiring an additional 403,201 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $62.36 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $59.28 and a 1-year high of $62.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.96.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.