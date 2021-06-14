1492 Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 154,494 Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 154,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,325,000 after purchasing an additional 242,668 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

NASDAQ AWH opened at $5.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.97, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.69. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $10.54.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 408.34% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspira Women’s Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Aspira Women’s Health Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.