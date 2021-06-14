$144.65 Million in Sales Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to report $144.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $137.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.30 million. Tandem Diabetes Care reported sales of $109.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year sales of $634.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $632.20 million to $638.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $733.74 million, with estimates ranging from $714.20 million to $755.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TNDM. Barclays began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $92.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -200.35 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.48. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.40.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,787 shares of company stock worth $18,157,675. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,037,000 after acquiring an additional 518,825 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,935,000 after buying an additional 621,872 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,371,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,214,000 after buying an additional 42,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth about $118,446,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.